Alliance Pharma (APH) Downgraded by Numis Securities to Add

Numis Securities cut shares of Alliance Pharma (LON:APH) to an add rating in a research note published on Thursday, June 7th. They currently have GBX 99 ($1.32) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 88 ($1.17).

Shares of Alliance Pharma opened at GBX 101 ($1.34) on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Alliance Pharma has a 12-month low of GBX 45 ($0.60) and a 12-month high of GBX 71.43 ($0.95).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 14th will be given a GBX 0.89 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is an increase from Alliance Pharma’s previous dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th.

About Alliance Pharma

Alliance Pharma plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Europe and internationally. It acquires the rights to established products, and owns or licenses the rights to approximately 90 pharmaceutical and consumer healthcare products. The company provides prescription only medicines, over the counter medications, cosmetics, and nutritional supplements, as well as medical devices.

