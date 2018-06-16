Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys 508,755 Shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 56.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,413,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 508,755 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 1.35% of Okta worth $56,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Okta by 387.3% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,859,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272,290 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Okta by 45.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,290,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,273,000 after acquiring an additional 712,817 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Okta by 34.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,015,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,300,000 after acquiring an additional 510,988 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter worth $11,179,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Okta by 605.5% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 479,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,273,000 after acquiring an additional 411,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Okta alerts:

In other Okta news, Director Michael R. Kourey sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total value of $678,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,825. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $136,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 573,968 shares of company stock worth $27,690,455. 20.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Okta traded up $1.67, hitting $54.48, during trading on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. 5,148,984 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,999,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Okta Inc has a 1 year low of $21.52 and a 1 year high of $61.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of -39.77 and a beta of -1.01.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. Okta had a negative return on equity of 59.95% and a negative net margin of 38.34%. The company had revenue of $83.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. Okta’s revenue was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Okta Inc will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OKTA. Canaccord Genuity raised Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Okta from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. KeyCorp reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Okta from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Okta from $45.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.58.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for Web and mobile applications, and data of organization; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; and Mobility Management, which simplifies and automates mobile device administration and provisioning across phones, tablets, and laptops.

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.