Reviewing Allianz (AZSEY) & Willis Towers Watson (WLTW)

Allianz (OTCMKTS: AZSEY) and Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Allianz alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Allianz and Willis Towers Watson, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allianz 0 6 2 0 2.25 Willis Towers Watson 2 4 10 0 2.50

Willis Towers Watson has a consensus price target of $171.23, suggesting a potential upside of 10.56%. Given Willis Towers Watson’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Willis Towers Watson is more favorable than Allianz.

Dividends

Allianz pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Willis Towers Watson pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Allianz pays out 40.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Willis Towers Watson pays out 28.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares Allianz and Willis Towers Watson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allianz 5.72% 10.35% 0.80% Willis Towers Watson 5.37% 9.69% 3.05%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of Allianz shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.0% of Willis Towers Watson shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Willis Towers Watson shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Allianz has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Willis Towers Watson has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Allianz and Willis Towers Watson’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allianz $123.78 billion 0.75 $7.69 billion $1.72 12.22 Willis Towers Watson $8.20 billion 2.49 $568.00 million $8.51 18.20

Allianz has higher revenue and earnings than Willis Towers Watson. Allianz is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Willis Towers Watson, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Willis Towers Watson beats Allianz on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Allianz Company Profile

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers. Its Life/Health segment provides a range of life and health insurance products on an individual and a group basis, such as annuities, endowment and term insurance, and unit-linked and investment-oriented products, as well as private health, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance products. The company's Asset Management segment offers institutional and retail asset management products and services to third-party investors comprising equity and fixed income funds, as well as alternative products; and investment management services. Its Corporate and Other segment provides various banking products for corporate and retail clients; and alternative investment management services in the private equity, real estate, renewable energy, and infrastructure sectors. Allianz SE was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

Willis Towers Watson Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. Its Human Capital and Benefits segment provides actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services. This segment also offers advice, data, software, and products to address clients' total rewards and talent issues. The company's Corporate Risk and Broking segment provides risk advice, insurance brokerage, and consulting services in the areas of property and casualty, financial lines, transport, and facultative. Its Investment, Risk and Reinsurance segment offers capital markets-based products to insurance and reinsurance companies; software and technology, risk and capital management, products and pricing, financial and regulatory reporting, financial and capital modeling, merger and acquisition, outsourcing, and business management services; investment advice and solutions to pension funds and institutional investors; wholesale insurance broking services to retail brokers; and portfolio and underwriting, and capital markets and advisory services. The company's Benefit Delivery and Administration segment provides primary medical and ancillary benefit exchange, and outsourcing services to active employees and retirees across the group and individual markets. This segment delivers health savings and flexible spending accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and other consumer-directed accounts. The company was formerly known as Willis Group Holdings Public Limited Company and changed its name to Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company in January 2016. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company was founded in 1828 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.