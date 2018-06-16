Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd (ACV) Earning Positive Press Coverage, Report Finds

Media stories about Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd (NYSE:ACV) have trended positive this week, Accern reports. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd earned a media sentiment score of 0.33 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the consumer goods maker an impact score of 47.6714246498419 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

NYSE ACV traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.04. 154,863 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,939. Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd has a fifty-two week low of $20.03 and a fifty-two week high of $24.13.

Get Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 11th will be paid a $0.167 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 8th.

In other news, insider Allianz Asset Management Of Am sold 5,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.36, for a total value of $124,008.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd Company Profile

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation, while seeking to provide downside protection against capital loss. The Fund invests in a combination of convertible securities, debt and other income-producing instruments and common stocks and other equity securities.

Receive News & Ratings for Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.