Almost Family Inc (AFAM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Almost Family Inc (NASDAQ:AFAM) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.50.

Several brokerages have commented on AFAM. BidaskClub lowered shares of Almost Family from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Almost Family from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Almost Family from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Almost Family in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

AFAM remained flat at $$56.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $783.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.58. Almost Family has a 1 year low of $40.15 and a 1 year high of $66.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Almost Family (NASDAQ:AFAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.58. The firm had revenue of $200.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.44 million. Almost Family had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 5.88%. Almost Family’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Almost Family will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Almost Family by 3.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Almost Family by 29.6% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 4,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Almost Family by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 18,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Almost Family by 0.8% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 165,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,291,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Almost Family by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

About Almost Family

Almost Family, Inc is a provider of home healthcare services. The Company has two divisions: Home Health and Healthcare Innovations (HCI). The Home Health division consists of two segments: Visiting Nurse Services (VN or Visiting Nurse) and Personal Care Services (PC or Personal Care). The VN segment provides a range of Medicare-certified home health nursing services to patients in need of recuperative care, following a period of hospitalization or care in another type of inpatient facility.

