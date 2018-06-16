Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (APT) Director Sells $14,835.00 in Stock

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) Director David R. Garcia sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.45, for a total transaction of $14,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,835. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Alpha Pro Tech traded down $0.10, reaching $3.30, during midday trading on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 75,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,431. Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $4.25.

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Alpha Pro Tech had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $11.44 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Alpha Pro Tech from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Alpha Pro Tech stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 167,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000. Ancora Advisors LLC owned about 1.18% of Alpha Pro Tech as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Alpha Pro Tech Company Profile

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a line of disposable protective apparel, building supply products, and infection control products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Building Supply, Disposable Protective Apparel, and Infection Control.

