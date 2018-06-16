Ensemble Capital Management LLC Has $17.33 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc Class A (GOOGL)

Ensemble Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,453 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,970 shares during the period. Alphabet Inc Class A makes up about 3.1% of Ensemble Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Ensemble Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet Inc Class A were worth $17,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,132,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 3,310 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,487,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 33.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet Inc Class A alerts:

Alphabet Inc Class A traded down $0.84, hitting $1,159.27, during trading hours on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. 2,212,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,632,272. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 4.85. Alphabet Inc Class A has a 52 week low of $915.31 and a 52 week high of $1,198.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $806.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.17, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The information services provider reported $9.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.21 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $24.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. Alphabet Inc Class A had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 14.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.73 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc Class A will post 40.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,355.00 price objective (up previously from $1,210.00) on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Vetr lowered Alphabet Inc Class A from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,241.78 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet Inc Class A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,131.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,175.00 target price (down from $1,200.00) on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Alphabet Inc Class A in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,280.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet Inc Class A has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,201.44.

Alphabet Inc Class A Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Inc Class A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet Inc Class A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.