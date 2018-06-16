Alphabet Inc Class C (GOOG) Holdings Lifted by Hound Partners LLC

Hound Partners LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the quarter. Alphabet Inc Class C accounts for 4.3% of Hound Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Hound Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet Inc Class C were worth $156,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Alphabet Inc Class C by 1,106.8% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 504,094 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $483,141,000 after acquiring an additional 462,324 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in Alphabet Inc Class C during the fourth quarter worth $462,663,000. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet Inc Class C by 87.3% during the third quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb Inc. now owns 828,631 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $794,748,000 after acquiring an additional 386,289 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet Inc Class C by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 997,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,043,696,000 after acquiring an additional 202,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Alphabet Inc Class C by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,012,145 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,105,510,000 after acquiring an additional 202,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP David C. Drummond sold 5,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,136.05, for a total transaction of $6,464,124.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,340,891.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,092.73, for a total value of $4,370,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,234.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,091 shares of company stock worth $64,068,776. 13.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GOOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Alphabet Inc Class C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a report on Friday, June 1st. TheStreet upgraded Alphabet Inc Class C from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Alphabet Inc Class C from $1,340.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,285.00 target price (down previously from $1,330.00) on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,128.30.

Shares of Alphabet Inc Class C opened at $1,152.26 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Alphabet Inc Class C has a 1 year low of $894.79 and a 1 year high of $1,186.89. The stock has a market cap of $788.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The information services provider reported $9.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.28 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $31.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.28 billion. Alphabet Inc Class C had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 14.19%. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.73 earnings per share.

Alphabet Inc Class C Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

