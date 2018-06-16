ALPS ETF Tr/SECTOR Div DOGS ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) Stake Lowered by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC cut its stake in ALPS ETF Tr/SECTOR Div DOGS ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,602 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of ALPS ETF Tr/SECTOR Div DOGS ETF worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in ALPS ETF Tr/SECTOR Div DOGS ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,679,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,309,000 after buying an additional 44,570 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in ALPS ETF Tr/SECTOR Div DOGS ETF by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 465,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,337,000 after buying an additional 125,948 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in ALPS ETF Tr/SECTOR Div DOGS ETF by 171.8% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 438,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,148,000 after buying an additional 277,202 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in ALPS ETF Tr/SECTOR Div DOGS ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 422,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,363,000 after buying an additional 41,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. raised its stake in ALPS ETF Tr/SECTOR Div DOGS ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 276,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,058,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDOG traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.60. 343,435 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,055. ALPS ETF Tr/SECTOR Div DOGS ETF has a 52-week low of $41.57 and a 52-week high of $49.27.

