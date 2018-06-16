Alteryx (AYX) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Shows

News coverage about Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Alteryx earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the company an impact score of 45.5964361379053 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Get Alteryx alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Alteryx from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Alteryx from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Alteryx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.57.

AYX stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 713,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,729. Alteryx has a fifty-two week low of $18.20 and a fifty-two week high of $41.47. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.77 and a beta of -0.78.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $42.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.86 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 11.67% and a negative return on equity of 8.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. analysts anticipate that Alteryx will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Qualified Master Fund L. Abdiel purchased 190,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.98 per share, for a total transaction of $6,076,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Dean Stoecker sold 40,000 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $1,390,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 620,000 shares of company stock valued at $21,349,000 and sold 254,945 shares valued at $8,931,149. Company insiders own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer for data preparation, blending, and analytics that could be deployable in the cloud and on premise; Alteryx Server, a secure and scalable server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models to production; and Alteryx Analytics Gallery, a cloud-based collaboration offering that allows users to share workflows in a centralized repository.

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.