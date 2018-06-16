Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) Major Shareholder Qualified Master Fund L. Abdiel Buys 200,000 Shares

Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) major shareholder Qualified Master Fund L. Abdiel purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.60 per share, for a total transaction of $7,720,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of Alteryx traded up $0.08, hitting $39.92, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company had a trading volume of 713,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,729. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.77 and a beta of -0.78. Alteryx Inc has a 1-year low of $18.20 and a 1-year high of $41.47.

Get Alteryx alerts:

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 8.69% and a negative net margin of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $42.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Alteryx Inc will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AYX. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new stake in Alteryx in the fourth quarter valued at $192,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx during the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx during the first quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx during the fourth quarter worth about $279,000. Institutional investors own 36.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AYX. JMP Securities upped their price target on Alteryx from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp upgraded Alteryx to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Alteryx from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up from $29.00) on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Alteryx from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alteryx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.57.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer for data preparation, blending, and analytics that could be deployable in the cloud and on premise; Alteryx Server, a secure and scalable server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models to production; and Alteryx Analytics Gallery, a cloud-based collaboration offering that allows users to share workflows in a centralized repository.

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.