Alteryx (AYX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.25.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp raised Alteryx to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Alteryx from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine raised Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Alteryx in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

In related news, major shareholder Qualified Master Fund L. Abdiel bought 190,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.98 per share, with a total value of $6,076,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Dean Stoecker sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total value of $1,338,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 422,500 shares of company stock valued at $13,719,000 and sold 257,100 shares valued at $8,803,246. Corporate insiders own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 5,049 shares in the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 32,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 5,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. 34.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AYX traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.13. 882,219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 709,254. Alteryx has a 12 month low of $17.77 and a 12 month high of $39.21. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.32 and a beta of -0.86.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 8.69% and a negative net margin of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $42.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Alteryx will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer for data preparation, blending, and analytics that could be deployable in the cloud and on premise; Alteryx Server, a secure and scalable server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models to production; and Alteryx Analytics Gallery, a cloud-based collaboration offering that allows users to share workflows in a centralized repository.

