Altimmune (ALT) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Finds

Media coverage about Altimmune (NYSE:ALT) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Altimmune earned a media sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the company an impact score of 44.933192090603 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Separately, Dawson James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altimmune in a report on Tuesday, May 29th.

Altimmune traded down $0.01, hitting $0.52, during midday trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat. 212,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,943. Altimmune has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $4.01.

Altimmune (NYSE:ALT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.69 million for the quarter.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing immunotherapies and vaccines to address the unmet medical needs. The company develops NasoVAX, an intranasally administered recombinant influenza vaccine that is in Phase II clinical trials; HepTcell, an immunotherapy for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus, which is in Phase I clinical trials; and NasoShield, a vaccine for the prevention of anthrax disease following inhalation of bacterial spores that is in Phase I clinical trials.

