AMAG Pharmaceuticals (AMAG) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.65 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a hold rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Cowen reissued a hold rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.70.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals opened at $23.80 on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $832.42 million, a P/E ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 0.20. AMAG Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $11.93 and a 1-year high of $25.63.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($1.10). The firm had revenue of $146.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.13 million. AMAG Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 35.17%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.06) EPS. research analysts expect that AMAG Pharmaceuticals will post -3.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO William K. Heiden sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 333,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,325,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC bought a new position in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000.

About AMAG Pharmaceuticals

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, manufactures, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for maternal and women's health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients who have intolerance to oral iron or have had unsatisfactory response to oral iron, as well as patients who have chronic kidney disease; Intrarosa(prasterone) vaginal insert steroid for the treatment of dyspareunia due to menopause; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds.

