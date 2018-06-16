Insider Selling: Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Sells 1,645 Shares of Stock

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,576.15, for a total value of $2,592,766.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,761,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Amazon.com traded down $7.89, reaching $1,715.97, on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,777,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,080,928. The firm has a market capitalization of $836.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 377.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $931.75 and a 52 week high of $1,724.80.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $1.47. The firm had revenue of $51.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.94 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 2.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Santori & Peters Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 105 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,850.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. BidaskClub raised Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Loop Capital set a $1,545.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Wolfe Research raised Amazon.com from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,715.55.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

