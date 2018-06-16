MKM Partners Raises Amazon.com (AMZN) Price Target to $1,840.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at MKM Partners to $1,840.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 29th. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. MKM Partners’ price target indicates a potential upside of 7.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AMZN. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,850.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,755.00 price target (up from $1,700.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $1,650.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,715.55.

Shares of Amazon.com opened at $1,715.97 on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a market cap of $827.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 377.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.06. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $931.75 and a 52-week high of $1,724.80.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $1.47. The company had revenue of $51.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.94 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 11.77%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,577.85, for a total transaction of $788,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,778,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 2,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,574.11, for a total transaction of $3,233,221.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,112,433.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,993 shares of company stock valued at $17,357,939. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Broadleaf Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,772,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Amazon.com by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 558,105 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $652,687,000 after acquiring an additional 48,847 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 486 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 67,992 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $79,513,000 after acquiring an additional 8,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 56.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

