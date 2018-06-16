Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Raises Stake in Amazon.com (AMZN)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,857 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,527,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. BTIM Corp. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 929 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 919 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 387 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 56.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,750.00 price target (up from $1,350.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wolfe Research raised Amazon.com from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. Vetr upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,590.29 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $1,545.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,715.55.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,578.02, for a total value of $686,438.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,111,952.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 2,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,574.11, for a total transaction of $3,233,221.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,541 shares in the company, valued at $70,112,433.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,993 shares of company stock worth $17,357,939 over the last three months. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Amazon.com opened at $1,715.97 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $836.46 billion, a PE ratio of 377.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.59. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $931.75 and a 12-month high of $1,724.80.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $1.47. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $51.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

