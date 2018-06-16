Amazon.com (AMZN) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,662 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $40,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 483 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 194,296 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $227,223,000 after purchasing an additional 9,215 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Finally, Ashburton Jersey Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Ashburton Jersey Ltd now owns 674 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 56.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Amazon.com from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com to $1,760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,755.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $1,550.00 to $1,392.05 and set a “fair value” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,715.55.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,578.02, for a total transaction of $686,438.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,111,952.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 2,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,574.11, for a total transaction of $3,233,221.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,541 shares in the company, valued at $70,112,433.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,993 shares of company stock worth $17,357,939. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com opened at $1,715.97 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $931.75 and a 1-year high of $1,724.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $836.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 377.14, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.59.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $1.47. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $51.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

