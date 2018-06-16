Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Given “Buy” Rating at Stifel Nicolaus

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 6th, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $56.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $64.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ambarella to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Ambarella in a report on Thursday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Ambarella from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.95.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Ambarella opened at $43.63 on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.33 and a beta of 1.24. Ambarella has a 12-month low of $40.06 and a 12-month high of $66.23.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. Ambarella had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $56.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Ambarella will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. HPM Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.