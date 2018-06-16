Ambrosus (CRYPTO:AMB) One Day Volume Hits $377,283.00

Ambrosus (CURRENCY:AMB) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. During the last week, Ambrosus has traded 19.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ambrosus token can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00004916 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Binance, HitBTC and Coinrail. Ambrosus has a total market capitalization of $46.48 million and approximately $377,283.00 worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ambrosus alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008193 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003562 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00018367 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015343 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.26 or 0.00585042 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00241160 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00044884 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00094149 BTC.

Ambrosus Profile

Ambrosus launched on July 19th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 361,477,438 tokens and its circulating supply is 144,590,975 tokens. Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB. Ambrosus’ official message board is blog.ambrosus.com. The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ambrosus is ambrosus.com.

Buying and Selling Ambrosus

Ambrosus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, IDEX, Kucoin, HitBTC, Livecoin, Binance, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), RightBTC and Gatecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambrosus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ambrosus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ambrosus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Ambrosus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambrosus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.