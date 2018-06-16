AMERCO (UHAL) Given $400.00 Average Target Price by Brokerages

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus target price of $400.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $7.00 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned AMERCO an industry rank of 15 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UHAL. BidaskClub raised AMERCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine lowered AMERCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on AMERCO in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in AMERCO by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,002,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 42,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,955,000 after purchasing an additional 11,254 shares in the last quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Tdam USA Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMERCO by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 5,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of AMERCO by 147.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 10,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,058,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.52% of the company’s stock.

AMERCO traded up $9.12, hitting $361.21, during midday trading on Friday, Marketbeat reports. 123,812 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,925. AMERCO has a twelve month low of $317.42 and a twelve month high of $400.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 0.95.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 30th. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.29). AMERCO had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 21.95%. The company had revenue of $757.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that AMERCO will post 15.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 21st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 20th.

About AMERCO

AMERCO operates as a ?do-it-yourself' moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

