Insider Selling: Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) SVP Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) SVP Bruce A. Steinke sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $169,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of AEE stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.97. 3,256,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,648,586. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Ameren Corp has a 52 week low of $51.89 and a 52 week high of $64.89. The company has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.27.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Ameren Corp will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 13th will be given a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 12th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.66%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AEE shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Gabelli assumed coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ameren from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ameren in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Ameren has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new position in Ameren in the first quarter valued at $105,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Ameren by 216.8% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Ameren in the first quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at $165,000. 69.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

