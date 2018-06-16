American Airlines Group (AAL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Shares of American Airlines have underperformed its industry so far this year. High fuel costs have been the primary reason behind this dismal performance. Also, the company trimmed its current-year earnings guidance due to the same reason. Oil prices have increased more than 10% on a year-to-date basis. Its high debt levels are added concerns. The negative sentiment surrounding the stock can be made out from the 8.5% decline in the Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter earnings over the last 60 days. However, American Airlines' efforts to upgrade its fleet and reward shareholders are impressive. Furthermore, we are optimistic about the company's decision to modify its Emotional support animal policy. This is because issues related to animals on flights have hurt airlines this year.”

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AAL. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a $59.00 price target (down from $60.00) on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Stephens restated a hold rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. BidaskClub downgraded American Airlines Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. ValuEngine downgraded American Airlines Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on American Airlines Group from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. American Airlines Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.72.

American Airlines Group opened at $42.77 on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.98. American Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $40.65 and a 1 year high of $59.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -21.56.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The airline reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.41 billion. American Airlines Group had a return on equity of 92.63% and a net margin of 4.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. equities research analysts expect that American Airlines Group will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. American Airlines Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.20%.

In other American Airlines Group news, President Robert D. Isom, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $233,600.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 675,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,548,894.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Robert D. Isom, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 646,205 shares in the company, valued at $29,079,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAL. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 1,283.6% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the airline’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a mainline fleet of 948 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, and Phoenix, as well as in Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

