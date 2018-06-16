American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,390 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 3,452 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $6,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 165,521 shares of the airline’s stock worth $8,611,000 after acquiring an additional 14,213 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 668,078 shares of the airline’s stock worth $34,760,000 after acquiring an additional 302,976 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,667,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 225,031 shares of the airline’s stock worth $11,709,000 after acquiring an additional 12,017 shares during the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AAL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $59.00 target price (down previously from $60.00) on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.72.

In related news, President Robert D. Isom, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $233,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 675,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,548,894.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Robert D. Isom, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 646,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,079,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL opened at $42.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -21.56, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.98. American Airlines Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $40.65 and a fifty-two week high of $59.08.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The airline reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 92.63%. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. American Airlines Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.20%.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a mainline fleet of 948 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, and Phoenix, as well as in Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

