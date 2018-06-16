American Assets Trust, Inc (AAT) Receives $40.00 Average PT from Brokerages

American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Mizuho upgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price objective on shares of American Assets Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of American Assets Trust from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th.

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 36,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,170,955.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 67,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,188,344.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 632,722 shares of company stock worth $20,999,212. 34.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 4.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 324,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,826,000 after buying an additional 13,785 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 36.6% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 9,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 11.7% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 204,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,860,000 after buying an additional 21,370 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 175.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,050,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,097,000 after buying an additional 668,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in American Assets Trust in the first quarter worth $424,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAT opened at $36.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. American Assets Trust has a twelve month low of $30.62 and a twelve month high of $41.69.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $80.73 million for the quarter. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 2.52%. equities research analysts forecast that American Assets Trust will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 14th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 13th. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is 56.25%.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc (the ?company?) is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier retail, office and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

