American Axle (NYSE:AXL) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

American Axle (NYSE:AXL) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, June 1st.

AXL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of American Axle from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.38 to $20.27 in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Axle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $17.00 price objective on shares of American Axle and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of American Axle in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of American Axle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.34 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.10.

Shares of American Axle traded up $0.09, reaching $17.12, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat. 1,749,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,554,574. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 4.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.30. American Axle has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $20.27.

American Axle (NYSE:AXL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.17. American Axle had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that American Axle will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Norman Willemse sold 9,700 shares of American Axle stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $151,902.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,178.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Axle by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,140,836 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $200,004,000 after buying an additional 167,323 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of American Axle by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,354,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $142,368,000 after buying an additional 850,847 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of American Axle by 240.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,679,598 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $79,692,000 after buying an additional 3,307,056 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Axle by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,324,419 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $73,645,000 after buying an additional 421,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its stake in American Axle by 87.1% in the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 3,547,537 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $60,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,735 shares during the last quarter.

About American Axle

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, driveshafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

