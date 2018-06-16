29,285 Shares in Global Water Resources Inc (NASDAQ:GWRS) Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Water Resources Inc (NASDAQ:GWRS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 29,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Global Water Resources as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Global Water Resources by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 275,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 37,757 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Global Water Resources by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 63,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 13,649 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Global Water Resources by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 132,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 31,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Global Water Resources by 2,704.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 266,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 257,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on GWRS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Water Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. TheStreet raised Global Water Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th.

Global Water Resources opened at $9.07 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Global Water Resources Inc has a twelve month low of $8.40 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $179.63 million, a PE ratio of 74.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of -0.05.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Global Water Resources had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $7.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 million. analysts predict that Global Water Resources Inc will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0236 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 233.33%.

In related news, Director Trevor T. Hill sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total value of $48,071.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Trevor T. Hill sold 3,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total value of $29,956.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,207 shares of company stock worth $91,535 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Global Water Resources Company Profile

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2017, it served approximately 51,000 people in approximately 20,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

