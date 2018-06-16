American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 478 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,629 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $5,200,218,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,194,300 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,389,500,000 after acquiring an additional 512,166 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,265,682 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $438,409,000 after acquiring an additional 45,162 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,213,385 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $428,290,000 after acquiring an additional 19,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,043,984 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $473,366,000 after acquiring an additional 81,541 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Argus raised their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on NVIDIA to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Vetr upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $257.77 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 19th. BidaskClub upgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.06.

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $265.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,788,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,951,600. The company has a quick ratio of 7.82, a current ratio of 8.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $138.58 and a 52 week high of $269.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.54.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.58. NVIDIA had a net margin of 34.44% and a return on equity of 52.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 24th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.85%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 38,040 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total transaction of $10,027,724.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 159,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,989,646.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 5,141 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.73, for a total value of $1,134,772.93. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,627,162.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 239,966 shares of company stock worth $60,622,655 in the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for AI utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.

