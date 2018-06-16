American Century Companies Inc. Invests $320,000 in AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Stock

American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COLD. Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new position in AmeriCold Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $4,141,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in AmeriCold Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $1,825,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in AmeriCold Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $1,066,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in AmeriCold Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $874,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in AmeriCold Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $596,000. 62.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AmeriCold Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, March 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on AmeriCold Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.50 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

AmeriCold Realty Trust stock opened at $21.50 on Friday. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $16.13 and a 1 year high of $23.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th.

AmeriCold Realty Trust Profile

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 158 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 934 million cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

