American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $937.12 Million

Brokerages expect American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) to post $937.12 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $954.93 million and the lowest is $906.36 million. American Eagle Outfitters posted sales of $844.56 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will report full year sales of $3.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.87 billion to $4.04 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.12 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.94 billion to $4.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover American Eagle Outfitters.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 31st. The apparel retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 5.67%. The company had revenue of $823.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

AEO has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Friday, February 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. American Eagle Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.56.

In related news, Chairman Jay L. Schottenstein sold 1,950,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total transaction of $47,053,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,072,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,880,269.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 8,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $197,151.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 138,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,153,286.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,797,675 shares of company stock valued at $66,182,457 over the last 90 days. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 102,868 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,526 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 25,466 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 3,638 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 40,090 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEO stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.84. The stock had a trading volume of 3,494,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,599,975. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12-month low of $10.23 and a 12-month high of $24.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 12th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.41%.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle Outfitters and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Eagle Outfitters (AEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.