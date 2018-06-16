American Equity Investment Life (AEL) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Finds

Press coverage about American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) has trended somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. American Equity Investment Life earned a news sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.3437306874858 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of American Equity Investment Life opened at $36.40 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. American Equity Investment Life has a 12-month low of $24.51 and a 12-month high of $37.16.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $510.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.11 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 8.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 28th. ValuEngine upgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Equity Investment Life currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.71.

In other news, insider Ronald James Grensteiner sold 47,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total transaction of $1,442,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,708,318.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. The company markets its products through various distribution channels, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

