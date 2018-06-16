American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Plans $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th.

American Homes 4 Rent has decreased its dividend by an average of 26.3% annually over the last three years. American Homes 4 Rent has a payout ratio of 19.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect American Homes 4 Rent to earn $1.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.3%.

American Homes 4 Rent stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.03. 3,286,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,219,856. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $18.39 and a 12 month high of $23.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.58.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $258.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director B Wayne Et Al Hughes bought 19,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.70 per share, with a total value of $399,924.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson bought 507,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.70 per share, with a total value of $9,999,995.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,586,898 shares in the company, valued at $307,061,890.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 913,099 shares of company stock worth $18,385,566 over the last three months. 27.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the real estate investment trust to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMH. ValuEngine raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Mizuho set a $23.00 price objective on American Homes 4 Rent and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $25.00 to $22.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. B. Riley set a $26.00 target price on American Homes 4 Rent and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

