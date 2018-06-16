American International Group (AIG) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Shows

Press coverage about American International Group (NYSE:AIG) has been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. American International Group earned a coverage optimism score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the insurance provider an impact score of 46.4011101732202 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

Get American International Group alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AIG. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $71.00 price target (up previously from $68.00) on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Buckingham Research raised American International Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $62.00 price target on American International Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded American International Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $53.71 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. American International Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.59.

Shares of NYSE:AIG traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.21. The stock had a trading volume of 12,584,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,999,445. American International Group has a 1 year low of $49.57 and a 1 year high of $67.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $49.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.20.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $11.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.60 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 13.03% and a positive return on equity of 2.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that American International Group will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 53.33%.

In related news, Director Douglas M. Steenland bought 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.06 per share, with a total value of $249,888.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,730.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas B. Leonardi bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.55 per share, for a total transaction of $128,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,875. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers primarily in the United States, Europe, and Japan. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, and marine insurance.

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.