American International Group Inc. Acquires 1,429 Shares of Workday Inc (WDAY)

American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,327 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Workday during the 1st quarter valued at $7,446,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Workday by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 266,650 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,894,000 after purchasing an additional 15,941 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Workday by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 153,765 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 149.6% during the 1st quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 81,468 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,355,000 after purchasing an additional 48,830 shares in the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,543 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.90, for a total value of $195,806.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 23,424 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.13, for a total transaction of $2,977,893.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 976,935 shares of company stock worth $124,279,003. 33.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, June 1st. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $117.00 price target (up from $107.00) on shares of Workday in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Workday from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Workday to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.87.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $128.09 on Friday. Workday Inc has a one year low of $94.40 and a one year high of $140.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.31 billion, a PE ratio of -100.86 and a beta of 1.81.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $619.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.66 million. Workday had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a negative return on equity of 14.60%. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Workday Inc will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources worldwide. It provides applications for customers to manage critical business functions to optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, employee expense and revenue management, projects, procurement, inventory, and grants management.

