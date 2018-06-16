Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP) Position Decreased by Darrell & King LLC

Darrell & King LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 272,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,725 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial accounts for 3.9% of Darrell & King LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Darrell & King LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Ameriprise Financial worth $40,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,050,000 after purchasing an additional 7,762 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 337,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000,000 after purchasing an additional 74,468 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,249,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $628,736,000 after purchasing an additional 14,054 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 70,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,462,000 after purchasing an additional 10,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. 82.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $147.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,426,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,386. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $125.07 and a one year high of $183.90. The company has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.24. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.67% and a net margin of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 7th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.34%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Ameriprise Financial to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group began coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $217.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.22.

In other news, VP Walter Stanley Berman bought 3,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $134.12 per share, for a total transaction of $499,999.36. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 25,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,363,193.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo bought 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $136.04 per share, with a total value of $1,006,696.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,978,272.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, and Protection segments. The Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice, as well as full-service brokerage services primarily to retail clients through its advisors.

