AmerisourceBergen (ABC) Receives $103.07 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $103.07.

ABC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd.

Shares of NYSE ABC traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.34. 1,020,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,840,829. The stock has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. AmerisourceBergen has a 52-week low of $71.90 and a 52-week high of $106.27.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $41.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.56 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 51.04% and a net margin of 0.57%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 18th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 25.85%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 21,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $1,889,261.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Tim G. Guttman sold 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total value of $1,078,916.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,742 shares of company stock worth $8,026,367 in the last ninety days. 27.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABC. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 7,530,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,816 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 429.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,507,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,806 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,607,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,384,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,171,000 after purchasing an additional 679,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,864,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,016,000 after purchasing an additional 550,215 shares in the last quarter. 65.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

