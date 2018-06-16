Amern Cap Sr Fl/COM (ACSF) Getting Somewhat Critical Press Coverage, Study Shows

News headlines about Amern Cap Sr Fl/COM (NASDAQ:ACSF) have been trending somewhat negative on Saturday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Amern Cap Sr Fl/COM earned a daily sentiment score of -0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the asset manager an impact score of 46.1864028707158 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Amern Cap Sr Fl/COM traded up $0.05, reaching $12.45, during midday trading on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 49,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,225. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.30. Amern Cap Sr Fl/COM has a 52-week low of $10.35 and a 52-week high of $13.30.

Amern Cap Sr Fl/COM (NASDAQ:ACSF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.08 million during the quarter. Amern Cap Sr Fl/COM had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 35.76%.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.097 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 19th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.35%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ACSF. ValuEngine lowered Amern Cap Sr Fl/COM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. TheStreet upgraded Amern Cap Sr Fl/COM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 16th.

About Amern Cap Sr Fl/COM

American Capital Senior Floating, Ltd. is a non-diversified closed-end investment management company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide attractive, risk-adjusted returns over the long term primarily through current income while seeking to preserve its capital. It manages a leveraged portfolio composed primarily of diversified investments in first lien and second lien floating rate loans principally to the United States-based companies (collectively, Senior Floating Rate Loans or SFRLs), which are referred to as leveraged loans.

