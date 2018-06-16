Teza Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Amgen, Inc. (AMGN)

Teza Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,846 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patten Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 1,151.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 27,859 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 25,633 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its position in shares of Amgen by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 82,987 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,431,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its position in shares of Amgen by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 97,619 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management increased its position in shares of Amgen by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 17,637 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,252 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,565,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 78.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Amgen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Amgen from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Mizuho dropped coverage on Amgen in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.08.

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $185.01. The company had a trading volume of 6,467,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,603,780. Amgen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.13 and a 52 week high of $201.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $122.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.38.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.23. Amgen had a return on equity of 35.80% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 13.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Sean E. Harper sold 1,525 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.68, for a total transaction of $263,337.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,575 shares of company stock valued at $809,851. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, nephrology, and neuroscience. The company's products include Evenity to treat osteoporosis in postmenopausal women; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha to treat coronary diseases; Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Parsabiv to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism (sHPT); and Aimovig for the prevention of migraine.

