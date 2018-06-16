Amn Healthcare Services Inc (AMN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Amn Healthcare Services Inc (NYSE:AMN) to post $0.79 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Amn Healthcare Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.80. Amn Healthcare Services reported earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amn Healthcare Services will report full year earnings of $3.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.21 to $3.28. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $3.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Amn Healthcare Services.

Amn Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Amn Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $522.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Amn Healthcare Services’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Amn Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amn Healthcare Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Benchmark upped their target price on Amn Healthcare Services from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Amn Healthcare Services from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Amn Healthcare Services in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.10.

In related news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total transaction of $234,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,970.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan R. Salka sold 31,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total value of $1,745,537.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 238,025 shares in the company, valued at $13,003,305.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,521 shares of company stock worth $3,044,603. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Redwood Investments LLC increased its position in Amn Healthcare Services by 5.2% in the first quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 408,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,162,000 after buying an additional 20,067 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Amn Healthcare Services by 0.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 967,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,902,000 after buying an additional 5,339 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Amn Healthcare Services in the first quarter worth $961,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its position in Amn Healthcare Services by 42.7% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 8,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Amn Healthcare Services by 467.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after buying an additional 31,364 shares during the period.

Shares of Amn Healthcare Services traded up $0.20, reaching $56.45, during trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 380,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,990. Amn Healthcare Services has a twelve month low of $34.85 and a twelve month high of $68.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

About Amn Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments from a few days up to one year under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

Earnings History and Estimates for Amn Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN)

