Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH) Receives Media Impact Score of 0.17

Media coverage about Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the company an impact score of 45.5521856677872 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the media stories that may have affected Accern's rankings:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMPH. ValuEngine lowered shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals traded down $0.08, hitting $16.88, during trading hours on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 293,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,832. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $790.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.33. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $14.40 and a 1-year high of $20.45.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $58.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.75 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 3.39% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael A. Zasloff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total value of $247,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,845 shares in the company, valued at $493,039.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jack Y. Zhang bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.08 per share, for a total transaction of $402,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,065,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,215,153.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients.

