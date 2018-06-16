Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, June 6th.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $19.00 price target (up from $17.00) on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a buy rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.33.

Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals opened at $16.88 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $790.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.33. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $14.40 and a 52-week high of $20.45.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.13). Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 3.39% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $58.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jack Y. Zhang purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.08 per share, for a total transaction of $402,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,065,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,215,153.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Zasloff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total value of $247,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,039.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 273,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after buying an additional 5,789 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 203.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 11,746 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $318,000. Cortina Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $4,907,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $641,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.67% of the company’s stock.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients.

