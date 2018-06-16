Amplify Online Retail ETF (NASDAQ:IBUY) Holdings Increased by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NASDAQ:IBUY) by 43.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,569 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,202 shares during the quarter. Amplify Online Retail ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Avestar Capital LLC owned 0.28% of Amplify Online Retail ETF worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Amplify Online Retail ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $269,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 1,614.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 6,780 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Amplify Online Retail ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Niemann Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amplify Online Retail ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Finally, Weatherstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Amplify Online Retail ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $844,000.

Amplify Online Retail ETF traded down $0.02, reaching $52.85, during midday trading on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. 189,734 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,377. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a twelve month low of $34.23 and a twelve month high of $53.00.

