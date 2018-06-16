Amplify Snack Brands (NYSE:BETR) Given Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.11

News articles about Amplify Snack Brands (NYSE:BETR) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Amplify Snack Brands earned a news sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the company an impact score of 44.9925657287156 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Amplify Snack Brands stock opened at $12.00 on Friday. Amplify Snack Brands has a 12-month low of $4.78 and a 12-month high of $12.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51.

Amplify Snack Brands Company Profile

Amplify Snack Brands, Inc is a snack food company focused on developing and marketing products that appeal to consumers’ growing preference for better-for-you (BFY) snacks. The Company’s segments are North America and International. The North America and International segments both operate in the snack food category and whose brands and products are offered in the natural and conventional grocery, drug, convenience, food service, club, mass merchandise and other channels.

