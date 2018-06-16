Amtech Systems (ASYS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, June 6th.

According to Zacks, “AMTECH SYSTEMS, INC. is engaged in the manufacture of several items of capital equipment, one of which is patented, used by customers in the manufacture of semiconductors. Co. has recently obtained a U.S. patent on technology on which it expects to base a proposed new photo chemical vapor deposition (CVD) product for use in semiconductor manufacturing facilities. The Company has engaged the University of California, Santa Cruz, to conduct a study to determine the feasibility of such a product. “

Get Amtech Systems alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ASYS. ValuEngine raised shares of Amtech Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Amtech Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.50.

Shares of Amtech Systems opened at $7.14 on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Amtech Systems has a one year low of $6.76 and a one year high of $15.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 2.06.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.27. Amtech Systems had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The firm had revenue of $32.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Amtech Systems will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Michael Whang sold 5,000 shares of Amtech Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $50,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Fokko Pentinga sold 16,830 shares of Amtech Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total transaction of $166,953.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Amtech Systems in the 4th quarter worth $681,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Amtech Systems by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 108,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 26,278 shares during the period. Bogle Investment Management L P DE purchased a new position in Amtech Systems in the 4th quarter worth $2,060,000. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Amtech Systems in the 4th quarter worth $1,379,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Amtech Systems in the 4th quarter worth $115,000. 66.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amtech Systems Company Profile

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating solar cells, LED, and semiconductor devices in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Solar, Semiconductor, and Polishing segments. The Solar segment supplies thermal processing systems, including diffusion, plasma-enhanced chemical vapor deposition, and atomic layer deposition systems; and automation equipment comprising mass wafer transfer systems, sorters, long-boat transfer systems, load station elevators, buffers, and conveyers, as well as related parts and services.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amtech Systems (ASYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amtech Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amtech Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.