AmTrust Financial Services (AFSI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Equities analysts expect AmTrust Financial Services (NASDAQ:AFSI) to report earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for AmTrust Financial Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. AmTrust Financial Services reported earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AmTrust Financial Services will report full year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.50 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover AmTrust Financial Services.

AFSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised AmTrust Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised AmTrust Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. BidaskClub raised AmTrust Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut AmTrust Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.29.

In other news, Chairman Barry D. Zyskind bought 2,945,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.62 per share, with a total value of $37,167,326.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ariel Gorelik sold 5,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total value of $75,903.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 50.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in AmTrust Financial Services by 16,264.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,011,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993,195 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of AmTrust Financial Services by 3,429.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,610,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,821,000 after buying an additional 1,564,460 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AmTrust Financial Services by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,115,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,737,000 after buying an additional 167,179 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of AmTrust Financial Services by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,110,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,185,000 after buying an additional 372,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of AmTrust Financial Services by 225.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,021,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,577,000 after buying an additional 708,095 shares during the last quarter. 28.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AmTrust Financial Services stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.72. 8,481,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,733,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. AmTrust Financial Services has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $16.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.29.

AmTrust Financial Services, Inc provides property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Commercial Business, Specialty Risk and Extended Warranty, and Specialty Program. The Small Commercial Business segment offers workers' compensation insurance products; and commercial package, and other property and casualty insurance products, such as commercial property, general liability, inland marine, employment practices liability, commercial automobile, and umbrella coverage to small businesses.

