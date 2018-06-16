AmTrust Financial Services (AFSI) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of AmTrust Financial Services (NASDAQ:AFSI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, June 7th.

AFSI has been the subject of several other reports. Compass Point downgraded AmTrust Financial Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AmTrust Financial Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AmTrust Financial Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of AmTrust Financial Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.29.

NASDAQ:AFSI opened at $14.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. AmTrust Financial Services has a 12-month low of $8.80 and a 12-month high of $16.37.

In other news, Chairman Barry D. Zyskind acquired 2,945,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.62 per share, for a total transaction of $37,167,326.06. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ariel Gorelik sold 5,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $75,903.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 50.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFSI. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AmTrust Financial Services by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 948,728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,554,000 after purchasing an additional 119,099 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of AmTrust Financial Services by 288.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 89,188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 66,236 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in shares of AmTrust Financial Services by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 18,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 8,485 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in AmTrust Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in AmTrust Financial Services by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 166,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 26,300 shares in the last quarter. 28.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AmTrust Financial Services, Inc provides property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Commercial Business, Specialty Risk and Extended Warranty, and Specialty Program. The Small Commercial Business segment offers workers' compensation insurance products; and commercial package, and other property and casualty insurance products, such as commercial property, general liability, inland marine, employment practices liability, commercial automobile, and umbrella coverage to small businesses.

