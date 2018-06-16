Amyris (AMRS) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, June 8th.

AMRS has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine cut Amyris from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. HC Wainwright set a $15.00 price target on Amyris and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amyris from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, B. Riley set a $10.00 target price on Amyris and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.13.

Amyris traded up $0.01, hitting $5.43, during midday trading on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,062,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,486. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.07. Amyris has a 12 month low of $1.86 and a 12 month high of $7.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.35.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($1.31). The company had revenue of $23.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.12 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. research analysts predict that Amyris will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder (Mauritius) Pte Ltd Maxwell sold 95,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total transaction of $622,359.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMRS. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Amyris during the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amyris in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amyris in the 1st quarter valued at about $294,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amyris in the 1st quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amyris by 30,067.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 44,801 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.72% of the company’s stock.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc provides various alternatives to a range of petroleum-sourced products worldwide. The company uses its industrial bioscience technology to design microbes primarily yeast, as well as to convert plant-sourced sugars into renewable ingredients. It produces and sells Biofene that converts to squalane, which is used as an emollient in cosmetics and other personal care products; and natural oils and aroma chemicals for the flavors and fragrances market.

