Analog Devices, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 (NASDAQ:ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share by the semiconductor company on Tuesday, June 19th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 7th.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $101.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $37.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26. Analog Devices has a 12-month low of $76.07 and a 12-month high of $103.59.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James Champy sold 2,455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.18, for a total transaction of $226,301.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,619.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.95, for a total transaction of $869,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,376 shares in the company, valued at $1,510,843.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,642 shares of company stock worth $7,621,959 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ADI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices to $116.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.78.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of solutions that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technology, including integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems. It offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

