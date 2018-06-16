Credit Suisse Group Increases Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target to $110.00

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Thursday, May 31st. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.37% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ADI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $101.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $37.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26. Analog Devices has a 52 week low of $76.07 and a 52 week high of $103.59.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. research analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Margaret K. Seif sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.87, for a total transaction of $643,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,376.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Champy sold 2,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.18, for a total transaction of $226,301.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,218,619.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 81,642 shares of company stock valued at $7,621,959. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 6,966.6% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 147,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 145,324 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 257.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. 87.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of solutions that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technology, including integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems. It offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

