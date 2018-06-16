Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to Post Q3 2018 Earnings of $1.48 Per Share, Piper Jaffray Companies Forecasts

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) – Piper Jaffray Companies raised their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Analog Devices in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 30th, Zacks Investment Research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst H. Kumar now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.48 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.42. Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Analog Devices’ Q4 2018 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $5.88 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.57 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $5.75 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.96 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ADI. BidaskClub lowered shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price target (up from $113.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.78.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $101.50 on Friday. Analog Devices has a one year low of $76.07 and a one year high of $103.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 7th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

In related news, Director James Champy sold 2,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.18, for a total transaction of $226,301.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,218,619.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Margaret K. Seif sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $500,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,551,955.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,642 shares of company stock valued at $7,621,959. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 257.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of solutions that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technology, including integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems. It offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

